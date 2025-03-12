M&T Bank Corp Purchases 23 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Watsco by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,651,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $63,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after acquiring an additional 118,713 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 102,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.25.

Watsco Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE WSO opened at $506.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.76. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.