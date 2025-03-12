M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,448 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after buying an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after buying an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -38.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

