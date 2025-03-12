M&T Bank Corp Purchases 440 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.0 %

STAG stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

