M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,122 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,612,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,762,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 10.7 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.