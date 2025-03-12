M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 41.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $10,201,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 628,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 73.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

