M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 303.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Bruker by 11.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bruker by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 602,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bruker Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

