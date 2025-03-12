M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,564,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,668,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 285.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 936,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 175,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,535.72. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $438,199 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PD opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.12.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

