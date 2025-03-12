M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.