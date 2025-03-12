M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 706.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average is $181.53. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.74 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.