M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,061 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

