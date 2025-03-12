M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,286 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

