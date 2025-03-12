M&T Bank Corp Sells 129 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $525.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $469.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.