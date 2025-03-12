M&T Bank Corp Sells 131 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

