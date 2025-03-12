M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,803 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,795.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OGN opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

