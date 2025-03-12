M&T Bank Corp Sells 29,060 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of WisdomTree worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in WisdomTree by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

