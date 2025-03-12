M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,128 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 65.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

