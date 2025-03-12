M&T Bank Corp Sells 435 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.80 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

