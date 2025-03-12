M&T Bank Corp Sells 652 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

