National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$194.10.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$210.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.37 and a 52 week high of C$213.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

