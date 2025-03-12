National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.50.

BCE opened at C$35.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 1-year low of C$31.43 and a 1-year high of C$49.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.9975 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

