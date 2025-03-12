Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 81088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.83 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.67%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 124,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

