Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $34,053,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

