Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.63.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
