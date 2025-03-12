NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
