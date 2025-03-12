Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,182 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,354 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

