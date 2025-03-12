OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

OLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. OLO has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OLO by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in OLO by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 152,214 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in OLO by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 168,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 139,441 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

