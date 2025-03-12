Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

