ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stephens

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.46.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.71 million. Equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.