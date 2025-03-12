Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $150.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.92.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.62. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.