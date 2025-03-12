Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

