Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,657 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFF. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,523,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 751,548 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 242,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 6,100.5% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

PSFF stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

