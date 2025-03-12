Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.