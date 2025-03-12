Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Paymentus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of PAY stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

