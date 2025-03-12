PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 659,991 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 93,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,062,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,442,290. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.