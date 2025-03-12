PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

PBF stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $62.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 341,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,814,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,970,846.28. This trade represents a 1.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

