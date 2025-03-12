Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 101.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

