Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 2,096,376,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 262,548,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

