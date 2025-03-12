Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,657.50. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,317 shares of company stock worth $1,303,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

