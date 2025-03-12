Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,102 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,796,000 after acquiring an additional 162,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,730,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 53,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

