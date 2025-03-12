Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $334,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Chemours by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

