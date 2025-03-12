Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,013,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,606,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,986,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
NYSE CURB opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
