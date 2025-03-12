Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,013,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,606,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,986,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.