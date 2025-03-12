Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PB. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,459.59. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $39,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,761.20. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $706,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 26.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 91.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

