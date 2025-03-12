Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.34. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

