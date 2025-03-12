Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,586,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.65% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

