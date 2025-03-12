Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,891,897. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $178.72 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

