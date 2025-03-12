Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,387,958 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,387,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,198 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 666,785 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 418,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHI opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

