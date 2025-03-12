Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 656,567 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 656,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

