Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 479,206 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 479,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

