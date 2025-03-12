Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 648,968 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 648,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,179,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.36.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies
In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
