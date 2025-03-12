Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $48.35 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 498,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,474,000 after buying an additional 1,534,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,046,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,397,000 after purchasing an additional 625,797 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,793,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,823,000 after purchasing an additional 114,909 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 261.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,249,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,701,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 248,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.